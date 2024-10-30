AAP Slams Ayushman Bharat as 'Scam,' Promotes Kejriwal's Health Model

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continued its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, after he alleged that the Delhi and West Bengal governments had refrained from implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme due to “political interests.”
In response, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to denounce the statement, saying, “It is not right to speak wrongly on the issue of people’s health. It is not right to do politics on this.” Kejriwal urged PM Modi to study Delhi's health model instead, suggesting that it would bring real benefits if applied nationwide.
The controversy began when PM Modi, addressing a gathering at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in New Delhi, expressed disappointment over Delhi and West Bengal's decision to opt out of the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
He said, “I apologise to all elderly citizens above 70 years in Delhi and West Bengal. I hear your pain, but due to the state governments' decisions, I cannot help you.” Modi further described the non-implementation as a missed opportunity to serve senior citizens with essential healthcare support.
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar sharply criticized the Ayushman Bharat scheme at a press conference on Wednesday, labelling it a "scam" and urging the Prime Minister to take a closer look at Delhi's healthcare model.
“Health is an important issue for AAP. We’ve presented a model of health that was even praised by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan, while PM Modi has presented a scam under Ayushman Bharat... even the CAG has flagged concerns about fraud in the scheme,” Kakkar stated.
She further claimed that, out of the 27,000 hospitals listed under Ayushman Bharat, only 20,000 are operational, with 7,000 existing only on paper and an additional 4,000 having failed to admit any patients.
Kejriwal's response, shared on social media platform X, reiterated his stance: “The PM should study Delhi’s model of healthcare and replace Ayushman Bharat with this approach for real, tangible benefits to the people.” He highlighted that Delhi's model prioritizes accessible, quality healthcare over insurance-based schemes, which he argued would be more effective at a national level.
Kejriwal also rebuked PM Modi for bringing politics into public health, stressing that the debate should focus on service delivery rather than partisan interests. In a post on X, he urged a more united approach to improving healthcare for citizens, noting that Delhi’s success in this field could serve as a roadmap for the country.
This confrontation highlights the deepening divide between the central government’s health strategy and state-specific approaches, especially in opposition-led states like Delhi and West Bengal. The Delhi government remains steadfast in its belief that a public healthcare model can yield better results than Ayushman Bharat, a scheme it views as flawed in both intent and execution.
As the debate unfolds, the call for a cohesive national health strategy grows louder, with both sides locked in a dispute over which model best serves the needs of India's diverse population.