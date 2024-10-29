PM Modi Distributes Over 51,000 Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed more than 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth during a virtual event at the Rozgar Mela on Tuesday.
This initiative highlights the Prime Minister's dedication to job creation and aims to empower young people with meaningful opportunities to contribute to national progress.
The Rozgar Mela, held across 40 locations nationwide, sees new recruits joining various Central Government Ministries and Departments, including the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
In Guwahati, the event took place at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) Auditorium, where Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was in attendance.
The newly appointed recruits will undergo foundational training through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh,’ an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal. With over 1,400 e-learning courses available, this platform equips recruits with essential skills needed for their roles, enhancing their ability to contribute effectively to the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).