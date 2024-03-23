AAP To Hold 'Explosive' Press Conference on Money Trail In Excise Policy Case

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's custody under the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Delhi minister Atishi Marlena announced an upcoming 'explosive' press conference to reveal insights into the money trail within the excise policy case.
Taking to her official X handle, Atishi posted, "Explosive PC at 10 am today on the money trail from the Delhi Excise Policy. Watch this space."
The conference aims to shed light on the allegations surrounding the Delhi Excise Policy.
Speaking to reporters after the court remanded the AAP supremo to ED custody, Atishi said her the party would explore all legal routes going forward.
"We, very respectfully and humbly disagree with the decision of the court. The ED has no proof even after 2 years of investigation... ED forced their witnesses to give statements against Arvind Kejriwal... We will explore all possible legal routes. One by one, Opposition parties are being targeted and their leaders dragged to courts. Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi. There is no constitutional bar on him on being the CM. He has not been convicted as yet," she said.
Kejriwal's detention for seven days, until March 28, ensued after his arrest in connection with alleged money laundering related to the aforementioned case. The court's decision drew dissent from AAP, with Atishi asserting their intent to explore all legal avenues.
Meanwhile, AAP plans to 'gherao' Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on March 26 in protest against Kejriwal's arrest. This development unfolds amidst ongoing arrests within AAP ranks, with both Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh already in judicial custody over the excise policy matter.
Kejriwal's apprehension coincides with the ED's arrest of K Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, indicating a widening scope in the investigation into money laundering allegations tied to the defunct excise policy.