AAP Upset Over President's Move To Remove Delhi Govt At BJP's Behest
President Droupadi Murmu forwarded a memorandum from BJP MLAs to the Home Ministry demanding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi be dismissed. AAP leaders responded by criticizing the BJP.
The BJP cited "constitutional crisis" caused by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and the delay in administrative work requesting the government be dismissed.
Responding to this, AAP leaders criticized the BJP. Delhi minister Atishi said that the BJP is trying to remove the government through backdoor channels. She alleged that it was a controversy to prevent certain defeat in the Assembly elections next year.
She said, "BJP has already accepted defeat in the upcoming Delhi elections. BJP's only job is to topple the elected government. BJP is afraid of CM Kejriwal. This is BJP's new conspiracy. BJP will get zero seats in Delhi elections."
AAP Rajya Sabja MP Sanjay Singh declared that his party is prepared for the elections. "If BJP feels that it wants to lose quickly, then it should announce the date of Delhi assembly elections tomorrow itself. We are ready for the elections," said Singh.
Notably, the memorandum submitted to the President by the BJP MLAs pointed out that the Delhi government failed to constitute the 6th Delhi Finance Commission and alleged inaction on the Comptroller and Auditor General's report.
On the other hand, Delhi BJP leader Vijender Gupta stated that Kejriwal's refusal to resign after being in jail for over four months on charges of corruption caused a "paralysis of governance".
"Kejriwal has refused to resign, creating an unprecedented situation that has led to a complete breakdown of governance in Delhi," Gupta said.
He further added, "The complaint wasn't about the current 4-month-old government but rather about the governance of the past 10 years. We need a full account of the Delhi government's performance in the last 10 years."
The BJP's concerns were forwarded by the President's Secretariat to the Home Secretary for review, the BJP leader confirmed.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been in judicial custody since March 21 after his arrest in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.