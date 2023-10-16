AAP Will Contest Mizoram Assembly Polls: Northeast Incharge

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to participate in the active politics of North Eastern states. The AAP will not only expand its organization in these states but also participate in assembly elections. The party has decided to start with the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections. On Monday, the party's North Eastern states in-charge, Shri Rajesh Sharma, held a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi to announce the decision to contest the Mizoram assembly elections.
He stated that during a meeting held on Sunday under the chairmanship of the AAP's national convener Shri Arvind Kejriwal, the decision to expand the organization and contest elections in the North Eastern states was made. A coordination committee and a North East cell will be formed for organizational expansion. He mentioned that the people in the North-East are grappling with various issues, including education, healthcare, inflation, and unemployment, and they believe that the AAP can provide solutions to these problems. With their aspirations in mind, the party has made this decision. During this event, AAP's Nagaland State Convener, Asu Keyho, and Tripura's Assistant In-Charge, Abuzam Umapada Luwang, were also present.
Rajesh Sharma mentioned that they had a meeting with Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. During this meeting, there was a detailed discussion on various issues faced by the people in the North-Eastern states, as well as the expansion of the AAP's organization and upcoming elections. It was decided during this meeting that the AAP will establish a North-East Coordination Committee for expansion in the North Eastern states. Additionally, a North-East Cell will be formed for the people of the North-East. Furthermore, the AAP will also participate in the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections. The details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies will be provided by the state committee, and an announcement regarding the same will be made soon.
AAP's North-East In-charge mentioned that building the organization and participating in elections in the resource-constrained North-Eastern region is quite challenging. Despite this, keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of the people of the North-East, the AAP is embarking on the journey to contest the Mizoram elections. The North-East region faces a multitude of issues, including rampant corruption and nepotism in the states. The Chief Ministers in these states often treat the state as their family estate, and government contracts are typically awarded to their family members and friends. Government schools, hospitals, and roads in the North-Eastern states are in poor condition, and inflation is on the rise. Unemployment is a significant problem, with the North-Eastern states having high rates. Addressing these issues has become crucial.
Shri Rajesh Sharma stated that the people of the North-East believe that only the AAP can accomplish these tasks. This belief stems from witnessing the work done under the leadership of Shri Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and Punjab, which has become an example. Therefore, the people in these states also expect that if it can happen in Delhi and Punjab, why not in their states? Hence, they desire the expansion of the AAP's organization and participation in elections in all the North-Eastern states. Keeping this public aspiration in mind, the decision to contest the Mizoram elections was made.
He mentioned that in states like Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Manipur, where the BJP is in power today, they have initiated divisive politics in a forceful manner. In the North-Eastern states, the BJP has started divisive politics by dividing communities and stoking tensions, including conflicts like the Kuki-Meitei dispute. This has left the people of the North-East quite distressed because they never support this kind of politics. That's why the AAP is determined to expand its organization with full force in the North-Eastern states. The people in these states are also influenced by Shri Arvind Kejriwal's development, work, and honest politics, and this brand of politics has gained momentum in the North-Eastern states as well. The AAP intends to accelerate the its expansion in the North-Eastern states.