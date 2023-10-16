AAP Will Contest Mizoram Assembly Polls: Northeast Incharge

Rajesh Sharma mentioned that they had a meeting with Shri Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. During this meeting, there was a detailed discussion on various issues faced by the people in the North-Eastern states, as well as the expansion of the AAP's organization and upcoming elections. It was decided during this meeting that the AAP will establish a North-East Coordination Committee for expansion in the North Eastern states. Additionally, a North-East Cell will be formed for the people of the North-East. Furthermore, the AAP will also participate in the upcoming Mizoram assembly elections. The details of the number of seats contested and the constituencies will be provided by the state committee, and an announcement regarding the same will be made soon.