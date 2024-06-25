AAP's Atishi Hospitalized as Health Declines During Indefinite Hunger Strike

Delhi Minister Atishi has been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after her health deteriorated due to an indefinite hunger strike.
Atishi's protest, now in its fifth day, is against the Haryana government for not releasing 100 million gallons per day (MGD) of water, exacerbating the water crisis in the national capital.
Atishi initiated her hunger strike on June 22, demanding that Haryana release Delhi's rightful share of water. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reported that Atishi's health condition has worsened, with a significant drop in her blood pressure and sugar levels. Doctors have described the rapid decline in her health as dangerous and advised her to be hospitalized.
Despite her hospitalization, Atishi remains resolute in her protest. She has vowed to continue her indefinite hunger strike until the Haryana government provides Delhi with its allocated water share and opens the gates of the Hathnikund Barrage. The AAP emphasized that Atishi is risking her life to secure the water rights of 28 lakh Delhiites.
The ongoing water crisis in Delhi has been aggravated by high temperatures and heatwaves. The AAP alleges that Haryana's reduced water supply of 100 MGD daily has severely impacted the lives of Delhi residents, forcing many to rely on water tankers for their daily needs. The scenes of people waiting for water tankers have become commonplace across the city since the beginning of the summer season.
The situation highlights the pressing need for cooperation between states to address the water shortage and ensure the well-being of citizens during extreme weather conditions.