AAP's Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj Appointed as Delhi Cabinet Ministers

Aam Admi Party MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj have been appointed as ministers in the Delhi cabinet by President Droupadi Murmu on the advice of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

This will be in effect from the date they are sworn in, stated Minister of Home Affairs.

The names of Atishi and Saurabh were forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor by Kejriwal for their appointment to the Cabinet.

The development came after the President accepted the resignation of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

Atishi represents the Kalkaji constituency and has been a key member of Sisodia's education team.

She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the East Delhi constituency and lost to BJP's Gautam Gambhir.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj is the party's national spokesperson and had served the Delhi Jal Board as its vice chairman.

He was also a minister during the first stint of the AAP government.

The Delhi cabinet now has a strength of five minister, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, who doesn't hold any portfolios.

Sisodia had resigned from his all 18 posts following his arrest in the alleged excise policy scam.

After former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest last year, seven portfolios handled by him were shifted to Sisodia, who was looking after 18 departments when he was arrested.

He is now lodged in Tihar's jail after Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20.