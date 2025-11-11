AAP’s Sanjay Singh Criticizes PM After Red Fort Blast, Begins UP March

The recent terror attack near Delhi’s Red Fort, which claimed nine lives, has drawn sharp criticism from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, who questioned the Prime Minister’s absence at a time of national crisis.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called the incident “deeply tragic and shameful,” and expressed concern over the government’s priorities. Singh pointed out that while victims fought for their lives at Lok Nayak Jai Prakashnarayan (LNJP) Hospital, the Prime Minister was attending ceremonies in Bhutan to mark the King’s birthday.

“The country does not need a part-time Prime Minister or part-time Home Minister. It needs a responsible government that prioritises national security and citizens’ lives,” Singh said, urging the Prime Minister to cut short his foreign trip and focus on India’s security. He questioned the government’s response despite the seizure of hundreds of kilograms of explosives and weapons in Faridabad and described the Red Fort attack as “a major failure of the security agencies.”

Singh also highlighted that the government’s promises of decisive action after terrorist attacks, as stated in 2019, remain unfulfilled. He paid tribute to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, emphasising that the culprits must face exemplary punishment.

Ayodhya to Prayagraj Padyatra for Employment and Social Justice

Announcing AAP’s campaign in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said the party will launch a padyatra from Saryu to Sangam (Ayodhya to Prayagraj) on November 12 under the banner “Rozgaar Do, Samaajik Nyay Do” (Give Employment, Give Social Justice). The 13-day march will cover approximately 200 kilometres through Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Amethi, and Prayagraj, with senior party leaders including Delhi MLA Anil Jha, State President Sabhajeet Singh, Ayodhya Regional President Vinay Patel, and Sanjeev Ji accompanying him.

The march aims to highlight pressing issues such as unemployment, the farmer crisis, and social injustice. Singh noted that Uttar Pradesh has become the country’s largest unemployed state, affecting youth, farmers, weavers, cottage industry workers, Shiksha Mitras, ASHA workers, and Anganwadi staff.

Singh also criticised the government for allegedly misleading citizens on the basis of religion and caste while ignoring key issues such as employment, education, healthcare, and social justice. He cited instances of caste-based discrimination in Kakori, including harassment of Dalits and CRPF personnel, and pointed to the poor state of public schools, mid-day meals, hospitals, and ambulances.

Allegations of Electoral Malpractice

During the press briefing, Singh alleged that the SIR scheme represents “a major electoral scam,” claiming that attempts are being made to suppress the votes of Dalits, backward classes, and Muslims. Citing Mahoba as an example, he said 4,271 votes were registered at a single house, reflecting attempts at vote manipulation.

Concluding his remarks, Singh stated that the padyatra is a platform for the unemployed, farmers, labourers, and citizens denied justice. “We will march from Saryu to Sangam with a resolve. We demand employment and social justice,” he affirmed.

The press conference was attended by Delhi MLA Anil Jha, outgoing State President Sabhajeet Singh, Awadh Regional President Vinay Patel, and Ayodhya District President Anil Prajapati.

