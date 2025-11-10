Delhi Blast: Multiple Dead, Several Injured in Evening Explosion

A major explosion was reported near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, sparking panic and chaos in the area.

According to initial reports, the blast occurred around 6:30 pm, believed to have originated from a car parked near the site.

Eyewitnesses reported that multiple vehicles caught fire following the explosion. nine people has died, while several others, including street vendors, have been injured.

Security forces and fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately after the blast, and the area has been cordoned off.

High Alert had been issued in New Delhi after an Explosion.

Preliminary inputs suggest the possibility of an explosive device planted inside the vehicle, though officials have yet to confirm the cause of the explosion.

Authorities have launched an investigation, and bomb disposal squads are currently inspecting the vicinity.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.