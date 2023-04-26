AAP's Shelly Oberoi Elected as Delhi Mayor Unanimously

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s candidate Shelly Oberoi has been unanimously elected as mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday.

This comes after BJP candidate Shikha Rai withdrew her nomination from the race.

Also, AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal got another term as deputy mayor after BJP candidate Soni Pal withdrew her nomination.

The elections for the Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor in Delhi were scheduled for today. But with the withdrawal of the BJP candidate, the AAP candidates were unanimously elected for the second consecutive term.

Shelly Oberoi was elected as Delhi Mayor earlier this year in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between BJP and AAP.

The last three attempts to elect the Mayor failed due to the political bickering between the two parties. They met for the first time on January 6, second on January 24 and last on February 6.

The Delhi municipal elections were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7 were the AAP won 134 seats out of 250.

The post of mayor in the national capital sees five single-year terms on a rotational basis with the first year reserved for women, the second for the open category, the third for the reserved category and the remaining two again for the open category. Delhi gets a new mayor after the end of a financial year.