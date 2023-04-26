Tripura's First Padma Shri Awardee, Himangshu Mohan Chowdhury, Passes Away

Himangshu Mohan Chowdhury, the first Padma Shri awardee of Tripura, has passed away on Tuesday.

Chowdhury was a Civil Service officer and a humanitarian. He was 84.

While he was posted as the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) in Sonamura during the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971, Chowdhury extended a helping hand to over 2.5 lakh Bangladeshis, who came to Tripura fleeing the conflict and persecution back home.

He had set up tents and temporary kitchens for the refugees, ensuring food and shelter.

Chowdhury was conferred with the country's third-highest civilian honour by the Union government in 1972. The then Bangladesh government also honoured him for his "dedication and spontaneity".

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while condoling his demise, tweeted, “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of Himangshu Mohan Chowdhury-ji, the first Padma Shri awardee from Tripura."

"May his departed soul find eternal peace. Om Shanti!" he added.