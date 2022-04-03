J&K: 2 LeT Terror Modules Busted By Police In Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday busted two terror modules and arrested four terrorist associates of the banned organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Bandipora district of the state.

The arrested people provided logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts, according to the police.

A statement from the police read,” On a specific input security forces recovered one Chinese Grenade in Ashtango area of Bandipora along with terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat resident of Ashtango, Sajad Ahmad Mir resident of Arin and Irfan Ahmad Jan resident of Qazipora Bandipora and other incriminating material was also recovered from their possession.”