Accidental BrahMos Firing Into Pakistan Cost India Rs 24 Cr: Centre To Delhi HC

The Centre’s reply said, “Likewise, it was also decided that initiation of action under Section 19 of the Air Force Act, 1950 read with Rule 16 of the Air Force Rules, 1969 by issuing a Show Cause Notice for dismissal/removal from the Service would bring the sensitive and secret issues in full public domain which would be prejudicial to the security interests of the State. Accordingly, a considered decision was taken by the competent authority to terminate the services of the petitioner and two other above stated officers under Section 18 of the Air Force Act, 1950, which stipulates that ‘every person subject to the Air Force Act, 1950 shall hold office during the pleasure of the President.”