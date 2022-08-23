3 IAF Officials Terminated Over Misfiring BrahMos Missile Into Pakistan

As many as three officers have had their contracts with the Indian Air Force (IAF) terminated after being found guilty of accidentally firing a Brahmos missile from an air base on March 9 that landed more than 100 kilometers inside Pakistani territory.

Three officers deviated from the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), which resulted in the missile being accidentally fired, according to a Court of Inquiry (Col) that was established to establish the facts of the matter and determine who was responsible for the occurrence. The 400 km-range Brahmos missile touched down in Pakistan near Mian Channu. There were no casualties despite the fact that it destroyed physical installations.