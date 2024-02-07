Congress' KC Venugopal Slams PM Modi For Disrespecting Kharge

Targetting the PM further, KC Venugopal said that he has no clear solution on issues like unemployment and price rise for the people of the nation. "An entire electorate reeling under the double whammy of unemployment and price rise was looking for a clear solution from the PM, but he had nothing to offer. After these speeches, it is becoming increasingly clear that another term for Modi and BJP will mean 5 more years of hopelessness and despair for the poor and middle classes," the Congress leader said.