Congress' KC Venugopal Slams PM Modi For Disrespecting Kharge
Senior Congress leader and the party's general secretary of organization, KC Venugopal on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament.
This comes after PM Modi targetted the Congress chief over his '400 seats' remark, saying that he had "hardly experienced such joy". The PM mentioned that he hoped Kharge's prediction came true. "I welcome the '400 seats for NDA' blessing he has given us," he added.
On Friday, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on women's representation, the 81-year-old Congress chief tried to make a point on the government's majority in Lok Sabha. "Aapka itna bahumat hai, pehle 330,334 thi, ab to '400 paar' ho raha hai (You have a majority of 330, 334 seats and 400 is being crossed now)," Kharge had said.
While the senior Congress leader was referring to the BJP's slogan and target of winning 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the treasury benches projected it as Kharge's endorsement of their target. Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Today, Kharge ji has finally said the truth and nothing but the truth."
Meanwhile, KC Venugopal has called out the Prime Minister for 'crossing a line' saying, "Narendra Modi can only think of cheap, juvenile and misleading attacks on the Congress", highlighting the bankruptcy of his ideals and morals.
Taking to X, in a lengthy post, Venugopal wrote, "The PM has made a fashion of attacking Mallikarjun Kharge ji, who is a towering leader who has risen from grassroot level to the position of LOP and INC President. Once again today, he has crossed a line. Both his speeches in Parliament are a cruel joke on the people of India. If after 10 years in power, Narendra Modi can only think of cheap, juvenile and misleading attacks on the Congress - it shows the bankruptcy of his ideas and morals."
"Clearly, Rahul Gandhi ji’s second cross-country Yatra in two terms has rattled him. SCs, STs and OBCs are rising up like never before against the Anyay meted out by the BJP-RSS and giving their complete support to Rahul ji’s mission of social justice," he further wrote.
Targetting the PM further, KC Venugopal said that he has no clear solution on issues like unemployment and price rise for the people of the nation. "An entire electorate reeling under the double whammy of unemployment and price rise was looking for a clear solution from the PM, but he had nothing to offer. After these speeches, it is becoming increasingly clear that another term for Modi and BJP will mean 5 more years of hopelessness and despair for the poor and middle classes," the Congress leader said.
"The arrogance and hatred in the PM’s speeches show that in reality, he is scared of the Congress defeating them and the people teaching them a befitting lesson in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.
Earlier, PM Modi had taken a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying there is hardly any "entertainment" in Lok Sabha. He then wondered how Kharge was allowed to speak at length in the Upper House.
PM Modi said, "I was pleased that Mr Kharge spoke at length, but I wondered how he got the freedom to speak so much. Then I realised two special commanders were not there. Mr Kharge made use of this opportunity. So he was having fun hitting fours and sixes. He must have heard the song, 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega'."
The reference to 'two commanders' was apparently aimed at Congress' Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal, who were absent from the House proceedings on Friday.