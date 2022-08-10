Activist Varavara Rao Granted Bail In Bhima-Koregaon Case

The Supreme Court of India granted bail to poet and activist P Varavara Rao in the Bhima-Koregaon case on Wednesday.

Justice U U Lait, while granting Rao bail on medical grounds, said that he shall not misuse the liberty in any manner.

Rao, who had challenged the Bombay High Court’s April 13 order which had rejected his permanent bail plea on medical grounds, is currently out on interim bail.

It may be noted that the case is related to alleged inciteful speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017.