Actor John Abraham Introduces ‘SERVO 4T XTRA’ in Mumbai

IndianOil launched Servo in the year 1972 and over the decades it has established an international footprint with presence in 37 countries.
Bollywood actor John Abraham introduced the specially engineered lubricant for motorbikes, SERVO 4T XTRA during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Servo in Mumbai on Monday.

Abraham during the launch said, “I am excited to collaborate with IndianOil and SERVO, brands synonymous with energizing a better tomorrow for our Nation. I am sure, together we will be able to make SERVO integral to every bike user in the country.”

The Chairman of IndianOil, SM Vaidya said, “SERVO has a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians and so, John Abraham was a natural choice for us to represent this home – grown brand. I am happy to share that as a true market leader, SERVO has kept pace with changing market dynamics with greener and sustainable lubricating oil, helping India move towards a greener future.”

In order to achieve the IndianOil target of zero net emission by 2046, Servo has been leading to make technological changes with energy-efficient, bio-degradable, long drain, and synthetic lubricants.

