Actor Nagarjuna Sues Telangana Minister Over Divorce Remarks

In her defense, Surekha explained that her remarks stemmed from an emotional outburst triggered by derogatory social media posts directed at her.

“Photos of mine were shared with captions like ‘who gave them shaadi mubarak.’ There were many derogatory posts which left me distressed, sad, and angry. I could not eat for a day or two,” she said during a press conference on Thursday. Acknowledging her error, she apologized, stating, “I should not have taken their names or mentioned their family. I felt bad after understanding how much pain it caused them.”