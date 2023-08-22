Actor Prakash Raj Booked For Mocking Chandrayaan-3

Actor Prakash Raj has been booked by police in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district over his social media post in which he allegedly India’s third lunar mission – Chandrayaan-3.
"A complaint has been filed against actor Prakash Raj for his post on the Chandrayaan-3 mission," police said.
"Hindu organisations leaders filed a complaint against the actor in Banahatti police station of Bagalkote district and have demanded action," they added.
Prakash Raj had on Sunday took to platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) and shared a caricature of a man in a shirt and lungi pouring tea.
Captioning it, he wrote, “First view just arrived from Chandrayaan .. #VikramLander #justasking.”
Following the post, Prakash Raj faced massive backlash with people saying that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is linked to the country's pride.
Later, the veteran actor clarified that his comments were only intended as a joke. "Hate sees only Hate...I was referring to a joke of #Armstrong times celebrating our kerala Chaiwala-which Chaiwala did the Trolls see? if you dont get a joke then the joke is on you..GROW UP #justasking"
The Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23, around 18:04 hours IST, according to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO),
Notably, India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.
The primary objectives of Chandrayaan-3 mission are threefold -- to demonstrate safe and soft landing on lunar surface; to demonstrate rover roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.