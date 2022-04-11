Actor Shiv Kumar Subramaniam Passes Away

Actor-screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, known for playing IM Virani in the serial Mukti Bandhan, has passed away on Sunday night.

Subramaniam’s funeral will take place in Mumbai's Andheri West on Monday.

Film director Hansal Mehta's post in twitter read, “With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmaniam.”

The actor, who began his career as a writer with 'Parinda' in 1989, went on to appear in a number of films and television shows. 'Parinda' starred Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Nana Patekar, and Anupam Kher, among others, and was directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The actor was last seen in Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Nail Polish last year. He featured in many films including Hichki, Rocky Handsome, Bangistan, Rahasya, 2 States, That Girl in Yellow Boots, Stanley Ka Dabba, Teen Patti, Kaminey, 1942: A Love Story among many others.

He also starred in serials such as Laakhon Mein Ek, Pradhanmantri, Kismat among others.

The entire film industry is mourning the loss of the actor.

