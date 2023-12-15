Actor Shreyas Talpade Collapses After Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty

Actor Shreyas Talpade reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday evening, and had to undergo angioplasty at Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai's Andheri.
According to reports, the actor’s condition is currently stable, and the hospital authorities said that he was doing fine.
The hospital confirmed that the angioplasty was conducted at around 10 pm on Thursday, and shared that he is doing fine now.
"He was admitted late in the evening and the procedure happened at around 10 pm. He is now doing fine and should be discharged in a few days," the hospital said.
Reports said that Talpade collapsed after suffering a heart attack following his shoot in Mumbai. He was rushed to a hospital over complaints of uneasiness after shooting for 'Welcome To Jungle' on Thursday evening.