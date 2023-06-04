Adani Group to Educate Kids Who Lost Parents in Odisha Train Tragedy

Following the tragic train incident in Odisha’s Balasore that claimed lives of around 300 people leaving several children orphaned, Adani Group announced on Sunday that they will take responsibility of the school education of the children who lost their parents in the accident.
The announcement was made by the chairman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “We have decided that the Adani group will take the responsibility of the school education of those children who have lost their parents in this accident.”
“It is the joint responsibility of all of us to provide strength to the victims and their families and better tomorrow to the children,” he added.
Earlier today, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the root cause behind the accident and the people responsible for it have been identified.
He said that the accident took place due to a change in electronic interlocking.
Notably, several coaches of the 12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, on the way to Howrah, derailed and fell on an adjacent track. The 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express coming from the opposite direction on a parallel track rammed into the derailed coaches. Some Coromandel Express coaches derailed and hit the stationary goods train on the third track.
The horrific train accident on the night of June 2 claimed the lives of nearly 300 people and left over 900 injured. The train crash, the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm last Friday.