Adani Group's Coal Import Scandal: Overpriced Coal, Overcharged Indian Consumers

The Financial Times conducted an analysis of 30 coal shipments spanning from January 2019 to August 2021. They cross-referenced these shipments with sailing schedules provided by separate freight data and satellite data companies. The FT specifically selected those shipments where the weights perfectly matched in both databases, and the weights were unusual figures to minimize the likelihood of replication across several shipments.

According to publication’s findings, these 30 representative shipments, totaling 3.1 million tonnes, incurred costs of $139 million in Indonesia, alongside $3.1 million in shipping and insurance expenses. However, upon reaching India, these shipments were declared at a value of $215 million, implying that these voyages yielded $73 million in profits, equating to a substantial 52% profit margin. It's worth noting that the coal trading industry is typically highly competitive, with profit margins typically falling within single-digit percentages.