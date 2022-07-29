Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Apologizes for 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over his controversial 'Rashtrapatni' remark in the Lok Sabha.

His letter reads, “I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you (President]) hold. I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same.”

The letter further reads, “I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?”

It may be mentioned that BJP MPs demanded an apology from Congress on Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Murmu. The BJP had also demanded an apology from Congress chief Sonia Gandhi after her party leader made the comment.