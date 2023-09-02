Aditya L1 Mission: ISRO Set To Launch India's First Sun Expedition Today

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to embark on a historic mission to explore the Sun, marking a significant milestone in space exploration.
The Aditya L1 mission is scheduled for liftoff from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Saturday, commencing a four-month-long journey to reach its destination at Lagrange Point 1.
The mission will utilize ISRO's PSLV XL rocket, initially placing the spacecraft into a Low Earth Orbit. Subsequently, the orbit will be transformed into a more elliptical trajectory, eventually propelling the spacecraft toward Lagrange Point 1 using its onboard propulsion system.
This journey will see the spacecraft exiting Earth's gravitational Sphere of Influence (SOI) before entering the cruise phase and ultimately settling into a vast halo orbit around L1.
The Aditya-L1 mission represents a significant leap forward in solar exploration, promising valuable insights into our nearest star. As it embarks on this remarkable journey, it holds the potential to uncover crucial information about the Sun's behavior and impact on our solar system.