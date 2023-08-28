Big Breaking: ISRO To Launch Aditya-L1 on September 2 | Deets Inside

Science Objectives:

The major science objectives of Aditya-L1 mission are:

· Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

· Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares

· Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

· Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

· Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

· Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

· Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

· Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona .

· Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind .