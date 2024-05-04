Afghan Prisoner In Tihar Jail Stabs Another Inmate To Death

A prisoner from Afghanistan lodged at the Tihar Jail allegedly stabbed to death another inmate aged 29 years on Friday. Officials said that the incident occurred "without any serious provocation".
According to the officials at Tihar, the deceased, identified as Deepak was a resident of Shakurpur in Delhi and was imprisoned in a robbery-cum-murder case. He worked as a 'sewadar' and was attacked inside jail number three of Tihar where he was lodged.
DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said that the Hari Nagar Police Station was informed on Firday by the DDU Hospital that an undertrial prisoner was brought dead.
"He had sustained one stab injury in the chest. Deepak was lodged in Central Jail-3, Tihar Prison. Information regarding the same has been given to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (West) for appointing an MM (Metropolitan Magistrate), West Tis Hazari Court, for conducting proceedings under section 176 CrPC," he said.
The accused inmate was identified as Abdul Bashir Akhondzada, aged 44 years and a citizen of Afghanistan. He was lodged in Tihar jail in an attempt to murder case filed with the Lajpat Nagar Police Station.
The attack occurred at around 12:30 pm and so far no angle of gang-violence has come up. "As per the information, some altercation has taken place between the accused and the deceased in the morning over food," the DCP added.
The attacker was apprehended by the prison staff and quick response teams who reached the site of the attack immediately after the incident, The New Indian Express quoted a senior prison officer as saying.