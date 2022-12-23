Umar Khalid Released from Tihar Jail for 7 Days

Umar Khalid on Friday walked out of Tihar Jail on Friday following an earlier December 12 order by a Delhi Court giving him an interim bail of seven days to attend his sister's wedding.

On December 12, a Delhi court granted a week's interim bail to student activist Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court had granted Khalid bail for a period of one week, starting December 23.

Khalid has been granted bail for attending his sister's marriage on December 28. He has to surrender on December 30. He had sought an interim bail of two weeks for attending the marriage.

The detailed order is awaited.

During the arguments on November 6, Khalid's counsel senior advocate Tridip Pais had assured the court that he would not talk to the media or give any interview if granted interim bail for the wedding of his sister.

He also said that he would abide by any condition imposed by the court, including providing his live location.

It was earlier submitted by the Delhi police that Khalid's release on interim bail may lead to unrest. Delhi police had submitted a report filed in Karkardooma Court opposing the interim bail plea moved on Khalid's behalf.