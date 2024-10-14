African Cheetahs In Kuno National Park To Be Released In Phases

Officials from the Environment Ministry have announced that African cheetahs currently residing in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park will be released into the wild in a phased manner starting at the end of October. “The cheetahs at Kuno National Park will be released into large unfenced areas by the end of the month in a phased manner,” an official stated.
This initiative follows recommendations from a Standing Committee, with meticulous preparations underway to facilitate a smooth transition for the cheetahs into their natural habitat. The ministry plans to begin the reintroduction with two cheetahs, named Vayu and Agni, to monitor their adaptation before proceeding with further releases. “We will see how they respond in the wild, and then we will release more,” the official added.
The project marks the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, involving the arrival of 20 cheetahs at Kuno National Park—eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. However, the initiative has encountered challenges, with the unfortunate deaths of eight adult cheetahs—three females and five males. Despite these setbacks, the project has experienced success in breeding, with 17 cubs born in India, of which 12 have survived, raising the current cheetah population in Kuno, including cubs, to 24.
As of now, all 24 cheetahs remain in Kuno, with none yet roaming free in the wild, even two years into Project Cheetah. Authorities have engaged in discussions with neighboring states, including Rajasthan and various districts in Madhya Pradesh, to ensure coordinated efforts in the rewilding initiative. Officials confirmed that state authorities have been informed and preparations have been made.
In addition to Kuno, India is planning to expand the cheetah population to other suitable habitats. Discussions are also ongoing regarding the introduction of cheetahs to the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh, where preparations are being finalized. “There are some gaps, but we are working to close them. The preparation there has been done to introduce cheetahs,” the official noted.
Furthermore, the Environment Ministry is currently negotiating with South Africa and Kenya for additional cheetahs. “We are in negotiations with South Africa and Kenya in this regard, and we are also looking to augment prey and remove species which might be dangerous for them,” a senior official stated.