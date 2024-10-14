African Cheetahs In Kuno National Park To Be Released In Phases

The project marks the first-ever intercontinental translocation of the species, involving the arrival of 20 cheetahs at Kuno National Park—eight from Namibia in September 2022 and 12 from South Africa in February 2023. However, the initiative has encountered challenges, with the unfortunate deaths of eight adult cheetahs—three females and five males. Despite these setbacks, the project has experienced success in breeding, with 17 cubs born in India, of which 12 have survived, raising the current cheetah population in Kuno, including cubs, to 24.