Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth to Three Cubs at Kuno National Park

A Namibian Cheetah has given birth to three cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
This comes just weeks after another cheetah, Aasha, gave birth to her cubs. Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. They were reintroduced through the ambitious project in 2022.
Union Minister for Environment ,Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav in a post in ‘X’ congratulated all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country.
"Kuno's new cubs! A Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat's wildlife thrive," the minister said in a post on 'X'.
Last week, a cheetah translocated from Namibia, died at Kuno National Park. So far, seven adult cheetahs and three cubs born in India have died since March 2023.
In May 2023, the Supreme Court voiced concern over the death of the big cats and asked the Union government to file a detailed affidavit explaining the reasons behind the deaths and remedial measures taken to prevent the deaths.