After 73 Years, Basant of the Pando Community Hopes to Meet the President Again

In 1952, Basant Pando met India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, in Surajpur. Dr Rajendra Prasad had lifted a 6-year-old ‘Golu’ in his arms and named him ‘Basant’. Now, Basant Pando wishes to meet President Droupadi Murmu and share his memories

The land of Sarguja in Chhattisgarh is once again preparing to witness a historic moment.

After India’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, visited Surajpur in 1952, the current President, the Smt. Droupadi Murmu is now set to arrive in Ambikapur on 20 November 2025.

The announcement of her visit has filled the tribal communities with excitement. Amid this anticipation, the most emotional connection comes from 80-year-old Basant Pando, who holds a very special memory linked to the first President of India.

In 1952, when Dr Rajendra Prasad visited Surajpur, he lifted a 6-year-old boy affectionately known as ‘Golu’, and bestowed upon him the name ‘Basant.’

That little boy is today’s Basant Pando, who describes that moment as the most precious memory of his life. Even after 73 years, he recalls the warmth and affection of the country’s first President with deep emotion.

With President Droupadi Murmu’s upcoming visit to the region, Basant Pando has expressed his earnest desire to meet her.

He wishes to share his unforgettable experience of meeting India’s first President, as well as raise key concerns and issues related to the Pando community, one of the most vulnerable tribal groups.

The building in Surajpur where Dr Rajendra Prasad stayed during his 1952 visit is still known as ‘Rashtrapati Bhavan.’

The Pando community believes that if Basant gets an opportunity to meet President Murmu, it could mark the beginning of positive change and recognition for their community’s longstanding issues.

It is also significant that President Murmu’s itinerary includes meetings with prominent tribal leaders. This has further strengthened hopes that Basant Pando’s long-awaited wish — to meet the President after 73 long years — may finally come true.

