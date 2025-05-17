President Murmu Honours Rambhadracharya and Gulzar with 58th Jnanpith Award

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the 58th Jnanpith Award for the year 2023 to Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and renowned poet-lyricist Gulzar at a function held in the capital.

Advertisment

Gulzar was unable to attend the award ceremony due to health-related reasons.

President Murmu congratulated the 90-year-old Gulzar and wished him a speedy recovery, expressing hope that he would soon regain full health and continue his contributions to art, literature, society, and the nation.

Speaking about his work, the President said, “Gulzar sahab has maintained his dedication to literary creation for decades. He is a writer who has brought sensitivity into a world often marked by harshness. He is being honoured for his remarkable contribution to Indian literature and the rich world of Urdu writing.”

He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2002, the Padma Bhushan in 2004, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013.

Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, 75, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator, and writer, and the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot. The Sanskrit scholar was presented with a citation plaque, a cash prize, and a bronze replica of Vagdevi Saraswati. His citation noted that he has authored over 240 books and four epics, among many other literary accomplishments. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Hindi author Vinod Kumar Shukla has been announced as the recipient of the 59th Jnanpith Award for the year 2024.

Also Read: Eminent Thinker Udayaditya Bharali Receives Parag Kumar Das Journalism Award