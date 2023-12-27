After Bharat Jodo, Rahul Gandhi Announces 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' From Manipur To Mumbai

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to embark on another Yatra, this time spanning from East to West. The Congress Party has officially announced the Nyay Yatra, scheduled to commence on January 14 in Imphal, Manipur, and conclude on March 20 in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
During this extensive journey covering 6,200 kilometers, Rahul Gandhi aims to engage with various segments of the population, including youth, women, and marginalized communities.
The Nyay Yatra is designed to traverse through 14 states and 85 districts, encompassing Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and finally Maharashtra.
Speaking at a news conference in Delhi, Organisation Secretary KC Venugopal stated, "Bharat Nyay Yatra to start from January 14 to March 20 from Manipur to Mumbai. Now Rahul Gandhi is doing a yatra with great experience from the first Bharat Jodo Yatra. He is going to interact with youth, women, and marginalized people. Yatra will cover 6,200 kms. This time the Yatra will be carried out by Bus with leaders expected to walk certain sections of the route."
Venugopal added, "On December 21, Congress workers gave an opinion that Rahul Gandhi should start Yatra from East to West. Rahul Gandhi also agreed to fulfill the wishes of CWC."
The Yatra will be flagged off by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and is anticipated to traverse states currently governed by parties forming part of the INDIA alliance. This development coincides with the intensification of campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.
The upcoming Nyay Yatra follows the Bharat Jodo Yatra, initiated in Kanyakumari on September 7, 2022, led by Rahul Gandhi. This earlier Yatra concluded on January 30, 2023, in Srinagar, covering an impressive 3,970 kilometers across 12 states and two Union territories over more than 130 days.
During the first leg of the yatra, Gandhi walked almost 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The electoral impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra was evident in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress experienced a significant increase in strike rate and vote share.
In Karnataka, the Yatra covered 511 km over 22 days between Gundlupet constituency and Raichur Rural constituency.