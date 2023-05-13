After Cong's Thumping Win in Karnataka Polls; ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Trends on Twitter!

A video has surfaced on social media which shows that a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan was allegedly raised amidst Congress party's victory celebration in the Karnataka assembly polls.
A section of social media users claimed that ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were allegedly raised by Congress workers in Karnataka’s Belagavi.
The video with hash tag ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ is currently trending on micro-blogging site Twitter.
Another user claimed that national flag of Pakistan was also hoisted at the above-mentioned locality in Karnataka.
However, the authenticity of the video allegedly posted by netizens has not been fact-checked yet.
The Congress on Saturday swiped the Karnataka assembly elections by a majority of 136 seats in the 224-member assembly and returned to power in the state.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) data, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state was decimated to 65 seats, JD(S) could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, independent candidates won two seats, and the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha won one seat each.
All eyes are now on who the Congress will pick as the next chief minister of the state. The Congress had not won a single state election since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, barring Himachal Pradesh. And for the BJP, Karnataka was the only bastion of South India where it had power.