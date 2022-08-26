After Ghulam Nabi Azad, 5 J&K Leaders Quit Congress

After Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation on Friday, another five Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir quit the party blaming Rahul Gandhi for destroying the consultative mechanism of the party.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid , Mohammad Amin Bhatt, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Chaudhary Akram Mohammad and Salman Nizami have resigned from primary membership of the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the party earlier today ahead of organisational elections, accusing the leadership of committing “fraud" on the party in the name of "sham" internal polls.

Azad, who named Rahul Gandhi in his stinging letter, said a "remote control model" had demolished the institutional integrity of the Congress and alleged that decisions are taken by either Rahul Gandhi or even by security guards and PAs.

"All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and the new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party," he alleged.

The former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also brought up Rahul Gandhi tearing up a government ordinance in media glare during UPA rule and described it as one of the most glaring examples of immaturity.

"This childish behaviour completely subverted the authority of the prime minister and the Government of India. This one single action more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014," he said.