After Mamata, Derek O'Brien Singles Out Congress Leader For Failing Alliance

A day after Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made headlines after ruling about any possible alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections in 2024 in the state, party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien held Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the sole reason for the alliance not working in the state.
O'Brien lashed out at the Congress state unit chief alleging that Chowdhury is speaking the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
ANI quoted Derek O'Brien speaking on the rift between Congress and TMC over the seat sharing in West Bengal, saying, "INDIA alliance has two main detractors: BJP and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He speaks the language of the BJP. The three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal? One, Adhir Chowdhury, two, Adhir Chowdhury, and three, Adhir Chowdhury.
This comes following Mamata Banerjee's declaration that her Trinamool Congress party will contest the Lok Sabha elections independently in the state.
"I had no discussions with the Congress party. I have always said that in Bengal, we will fight alone. I am not concerned about what will be done in the country but we are a secular party and in Bengal, we alone will defeat the BJP," the TMC supremo had said.
Mamata Banerjee's decision to contest the elections alone dealt a blow to the prospects of the INDIA bloc, which was formed just seven months ago to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections.
Meanwhile, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders entered Bengal today.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi adopted a conciliatory tone saying that the INDIA bloc will fight 'Anyay' together. The remarks were made a day after the declaration by senior opposition figure Mamata Banerjee that she intends to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently in her state.
The Member of Parliament from Wayanad expressed his delight at visiting West Bengal."I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together" said Rahul Gandhi.
Jairam Ramesh also struck a conciliatory tone, emphasizing that Mamata is a significant member of the India bloc.
"I have said that TMC is an important pillar of INDIA bloc which comprises 28 parties. Mamata Banerjee is an experienced and energetic leader of the country, a tall leader. We respect her...Everyone knows that she holds a special place and identity in the politics of our country. I am very confident that she too wants to defeat the BJP, we also want the same. We will fight together. We will make INDIA Alliance successful. That is our duty", Jairam Ramesh said.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra traveled through West Bengal from Assam today. The Assam Congress leader Angika Dutta presented the 'tricolour' to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the president of the party's Bengal unit.