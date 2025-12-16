After Mathura Expressway Mishap, PM Announces Compensation for Victims

The Prime MinisterNarendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragic accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, which claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

“The loss of lives due to a mishap on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura is extremely painful. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Modi said in a statement.

In a relief measure, he announced ex-gratia payments from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims. Families of the deceased will receive Rs. 2 lakh each, while the injured will be given Rs. 50,000. The PM’s announcement is aimed at providing immediate financial support to the affected families during this tragic time.

Local authorities and emergency teams responded promptly, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals and clearing the accident site. The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated an inquiry into the cause of the mishap, with police and disaster management officials coordinating the investigation.

This incident highlights ongoing road safety concerns on major expressways. Officials have urged drivers to exercise caution and promised stricter monitoring to prevent such tragedies in the future.