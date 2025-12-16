13 Dead, 35 Injured in Massive Yamuna Expressway Pile-Up and Fire

Thirteen people died and 35 others sustained injuries when a major vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway early Tuesday morning led to a large fire, officials said.

The accident occurred around 4:30 am under the jurisdiction of Baldev Police Station.

At least seven buses and three smaller vehicles collided in dense fog on the Agra-to-Noida side, causing multiple vehicles to catch fire, according to Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar.

“All injured have been sent to hospitals,” SSP Kumar said, adding that cranes were called in to clear the charred remains of the buses from the road. Diversions have been implemented as the expressway remains partially blocked.

Two of the deceased have been identified: 44-year-old Akhilendra Pratap Yadav from Prayagraj and 75-year-old Rampal from Maharajganj district, Baldev Police Station SHO Ranjana Sachan said. All 13 fatalities were due to burns.

Among the injured, 15 were admitted to the district hospital, nine each to a community health centre and a private hospital in Baldev, and two to SN Medical College, Agra. Police said none of the injured are in critical condition, and passengers have been transported to their destinations in government vehicles.

Visuals from the scene showed the burnt wreckage of buses, highlighting the severity of the accident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of life in a post on X, stating, “The loss of life in the road accident on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families.”

Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured, and directed district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all victims.