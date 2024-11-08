After Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Stokes Controversy, MEA Clarifies

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday responded to Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma's controversial statement about India being "an enemy" made in the United States after it was widely circulated on the internet for days.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a briefing that he has not seen the comments made by Lalduhoma yet and will only respond after they have some clarity on it.
He said, "... We have had issues there [India-Myanmar border] because of the Myanmar security situation. We have talked about [border] fencing earlier, some of the proposals that are there, so I will come back to you after we have some clarity on that."
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reacted to his Mizoram counterpart's statements saying that anyone trying to challenge the unity and integrity of Manipur or India would be given a fitting response.
Two instances from Lalduhoma's speech in Indianapolis during a Mizo Day event on September 4 were widely shared. He elucidated why "we cannot afford to have three enemies which are bigger than us", saying towards the end why he decided to accept the invitation to visit the US.
His "cannot fight three enemies simultaneously" has been taken out of context on social media, with clips beginning from a certain point being shared. The three enemies mentioned were Myanmar, India and Bangladesh.
The Mizoram Chief Minister had referred to a time when the state had been newly created in 1987 after a violent insurgency, and the formation of the Zo Reunification Organisation (ZORO), a year later.
The controversy spurred from a later part of his speech in which he said, "I want to let everyone here know that the primary reason I accepted the invitation to visit the United States."
"We are one people - brothers and sisters - and we cannot afford to be divided or apart from one another. I want us to have the conviction and confidence that one day, through the strength of God, who made us a nation, we will rise together under one leadership to achieve our destiny of nationhood. While a country may have borders, a true nation transcends such limitations. We have been unjustly divided, forced to exist under three different governments in three different countries, and this is something we can never accept..."
Notably, the Mizoram government is yet to provide any clarification to the Chief Minister's statement.