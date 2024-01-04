Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Calls On PM Modi in 1st Meeting Since Coronation

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.
This was Lalduhoma's first meeting with PM Modi since assuming the office of Mizoram Chief Minister on December 8.
Lalduhoma said that he had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister and discussed on strengthening their collaboration for the progress and development of Mizoram.
He wrote on X, "Productive meeting with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji today. Delighted to strengthen our collaboration for the progress and development of #Mizoram. Looking forward to frequent discussions on key issues."
Later today, Lalduhoma also called on Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. They discussed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Mizoram.
Taking to platform X, Lalduhoma wrote, "Positive discussion with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari on accelerating road development in #Mizoram. Grateful for his assurance of sufficient funds. Our government is committed to working tirelessly for the swift progress of our state."