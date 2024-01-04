Mizoram CM Lalduhoma Calls On PM Modi in 1st Meeting Since Coronation

Later today, Lalduhoma also called on Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari. They discussed the progress of ongoing National Highway projects in the state of Mizoram.

Taking to platform X, Lalduhoma wrote, "Positive discussion with Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari on accelerating road development in #Mizoram. Grateful for his assurance of sufficient funds. Our government is committed to working tirelessly for the swift progress of our state."