After Surrender, Arvind Kejriwal Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 5

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been remanded to judicial custody till June 5 (Wednesday) in connection with the money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor policy.
This move came moments after Kejriwal surrendered at Tihar Jail after his interim bail came to an end.
As per reports, the Court noted the ED recently moved an application seeking his Judicial Custody. The application was pending as Kejriwal was on interim bail. After his surrender today, the application was taken by the Duty Judge of Rouse Avenue Court. The concerned Judge decided to send him to judicial custody till June 5.
Earlier today, ahead of his surrender, Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He said that he is ready to be hanged to save the country, adding that every minute of his life is dedicated to saving the nation.
"Bhagat Singh said that when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time, when I am going to jail, I don't know when I will come back. I don't know what they will do with me? If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged. My every drop of blood, my life is dedicated to this country," Kejriwal said.
Stating that he is fighting against dictatorship, Kejriwal added, "PM Modi said in an interview that I believe that there is no proof or recovery against Kejriwal because he is an experienced thief. Let's assume that I am an experienced thief, you don't have any proof or any recovery against me, so you put me in jail without any proof? How can you put me in jail according to your own wishes without any proof? I am fighting against this dictatorship, and our country cannot tolerate this kind of dictatorship."