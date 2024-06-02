After Surrender, Arvind Kejriwal Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 5

Earlier today, ahead of his surrender, Arvind Kejriwal addressed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers and recalled the sacrifices made by freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. He said that he is ready to be hanged to save the country, adding that every minute of his life is dedicated to saving the nation.

"Bhagat Singh said that when power becomes a dictatorship, then jail becomes a responsibility. Bhagat Singh was hanged to free the country. This time, when I am going to jail, I don't know when I will come back. I don't know what they will do with me? If Bhagat Singh was hanged, I am also ready to be hanged. My every drop of blood, my life is dedicated to this country," Kejriwal said.