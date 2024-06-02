Arvind Kejriwal To Return To Tihar Jail Today as Lok Sabha Polls Conclude

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to return to Tihar jail today as his interim bail in a corruption case related to the Delhi liquor policy expires. Initially granted interim bail by the Supreme Court to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal was instructed by the court to surrender a day after the final phase of polling.
Kejriwal has also applied for bail at a Delhi court, but the hearing for the petition is scheduled for June 5, necessitating his return to jail in the meantime.
In an announcement, the AAP leader stated his intention to surrender and leave his house at 3 pm.
Addressing the public, Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to the fight against tyranny, stating, "If I have to sacrifice my life for the country, do not mourn."
Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 was related to allegations of corruption in the now-defunct Delhi liquor policy. The agency alleges that Kejriwal played a significant role in formulating the policy and sought bribes in exchange for liquor licenses, with purported kickbacks of ₹100 crore being funneled into AAP's election campaigns in Goa and Punjab.
Both Kejriwal and the AAP have vehemently denied these allegations, labeling the arrest and subsequent case as "political vendetta."
Granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 to campaign for elections, Kejriwal embarked on a series of rallies across the country.
Kejriwal holds a prominent position in the opposition INDIA alliance, formed to challenge the ruling BJP in the 2024 elections. Voting was conducted over seven phases spanning six weeks, with results slated for declaration on June 4.
Exit polls have indicated a favorable outcome for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA, with projections suggesting a third consecutive win, potentially securing just over 400 seats according to two polls.