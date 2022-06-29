Against Islam And Law Of Land: Islamic Scholars' Group On Udaipur Beheading

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organization of Islamic scholars in India on Tuesday condemned the Udaipur beheading incident, calling it against Islam and the law of the land.

A statement from the organization said, “Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam.”

“Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, section 144 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for a month after the incident sparked outrage in the entire state. Internet services were also suspended to maintain the law and order situation.

A team from the national investigation agency (NIA) rushed to the scene yesterday following the incident. They will likely file a case under the unlawful activities (prevention) act.

Udaipur divisional commissioner Rajenra Bhatt has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

He said, “We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs.”