Against Islam And Law Of Land: Islamic Scholars' Group On Udaipur Beheading

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an organization of Islamic scholars in India on Tuesday condemned the Udaipur beheading incident, calling it against Islam and the law of the land.
A statement from the organization said, “Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam.”
“Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, section 144 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in all districts of Rajasthan for a month after the incident sparked outrage in the entire state. Internet services were also suspended to maintain the law and order situation.
A team from the national investigation agency (NIA) rushed to the scene yesterday following the incident. They will likely file a case under the unlawful activities (prevention) act.
Udaipur divisional commissioner Rajenra Bhatt has appealed to the people to maintain peace.
He said, “We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakhs.”
Moreover, a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted by the state government to probe the incident. Police forces in every district of Rajasthan have been put on high alert.
Speaking to ANI, Ajmer superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Sharma said, “In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. Shanti March has been cancelled by the organizers. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law and order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it.”
It may be noted that a tailor in Udaipur’s Maldas area was beheaded by two assailants for allegedly posting on social media in support of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who had been suspended for her remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
The assailants, identified as Riyaz Akhtar and Ghos Mohammad, beheaded the victim, Kanhaiya Lal. While Akhtar attacked him with a sharp weapon, Mohammad recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone. They later posted the video on social media in which they gloated about killing the tailor and also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Soon after the incident, the local traders shut the market area and demanded justice for the victim. The accused were arrested by the police later on.
Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar said, “Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas.”