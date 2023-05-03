Agartala to Get Its First International Flight Service In June

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury informed that Agartala will receive its first-ever international flight service to Bangladesh’s Chittagong from June onwards.
The minister informed this during a press conference on Tuesday. He said that low-cost carrier SpiceJet will introduce its flight service from Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport to Chittagong by the first week of June as necessary clearances for immigration and customs are expected to be approved by this time.
According to reports, the development came days after Chief Minister Manik Saha met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi and requested him to boost the air connectivity in the northeastern state.
Chowdhury said, “In a letter written to the Chief Minister, Scindia ji on Tuesday informed the steps taken by his ministry for boosting air connectivity in Tripura.”
Moreover, he said, “The central minister also stated that Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) was asked to resurvey the security arrangement for flight service from MBB airport at night.”
Around 143 CISF personnel are additionally required to introduce night flight service from the airport here, he said.
On the demand for introducing direct flights from Agartala to Mumbai and Hyderabad routes, Chowdhury said, “The union minister made it clear that the ministry can't ask any airline to introduce flight service on particular sectors.”