‘Agnipath’ Protests: Lohit Express Torched in Bihar

Protests against ‘Agnipath’ scheme continue for the second consecutive day in Bihar. Agitated protestors torched the Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Lohit Express and ransacking Mohiddinagar railway station in Samastipur on Friday.

Road traffic in Samastipur town has been disrupted and the Patna-New Delhi main railway route in Buxar and Patna-Howrah-Gaya-Bhagalpur section have been blocked.

On Thursday, the movement of trains was affected as agitating protestors chose to voice their concerns by sitting on the railway tracks in Bihar. Roads were also blocked at many places. Students created a huge ruckus at Sahebpurkamal railway station in the district as well as arson and stone-pelting.

A similar protest against the scheme was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Balia. A huge crowd gathered at Ballia Railway Station in protest against the scheme.

‘Agnipath’ is a recruitment scheme recently introduced by the Central government to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. With the new military recruitment scheme facing a backlash by opposition, the Centre has decided to bring a change in the upper age limit for recruiting Agniveers.

Granting a one-time waiver, the Centre on June 16, 2022, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via 'Agnipath' Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.