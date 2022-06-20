Agnipath Scheme: Bharat Bandh Hits 500 Train Services

Several organizations have called for Bharat Bandh on Monday amid the ongoing protests over the Central government’s Agnipath recruitment scheme. Over 500 trains have been cancelled by the Indian Railways in view of the Bandh.

The Ministry of Railways informed that due to the Agnipath scheme agitation, 181 Mail Express and 348 passenger trains have been cancelled. Apart from these, 4 Mail Express and 6 passenger trains have been partially cancelled. The railways said that no trains have been diverted.

On Sunday, a total of 491 train services were affected throughout the country, due to the ongoing agitation. As of 8 pm on June 19, 229 mail express and 254 passenger trains were cancelled, while 8 mail express were partially cancelled.

Due to the protests, many travellers are suffering and if your train has also been cancelled, or if you want to cancel your ticket because of repeated delays, check these IRCTC rules on ticket refund:

Ticket booked online

In case of train cancellation, the ticket, if booked online through the IRCTC website or app, is cancelled automatically and the money is refunded to your bank account.

Counter ticket booking

The traveller will need to visit the nearest ticket counter and fill a form and the refund has to be collected physically. You may also call on the helpline number 139 or visit IRCTC website or app to cancel a ticket.

Train delayed for over three hours

In this case, if the passenger decides not to undertake the journey, he can ask for the refund by submitting the ticket deposit receipt (TDR) at the counter or via website/app.