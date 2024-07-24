Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally Scheduled in Assam's Missamari

The Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Shillong, has announced the upcoming Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally for the central districts of Assam. The event will take place at Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station, from July 23 to July 27, 2024. This recruitment rally is organized for candidates shortlisted from the nationwide online common entrance exam conducted in April-May 2024.
The rally will be conducted in five phases:
Phase I: On July 23, 2024, the rally will focus on Agniveer (General Duty) positions for the Sonitpur District.
Phase II: On July 24, 2024, the recruitment will be for Agniveer (General Duty) positions for the Bishwanath District.
Phase III: On July 25, 2024, the focus will shift to Agniveer (General Duty) positions for the Nagaon District.
Phase IV: On July 26, 2024, the rally will cover Agniveer (General Duty) positions for Morigaon District and Agniveer Tradesmen (10th Pass) for all central districts of Assam, including Sonitpur, Bishwanath, Nagaon, and Morigaon.
Phase V: On July 27, 2024, the final phase will include recruitment for Agniveer Tradesmen (8th Pass), Agniveer Technical, and Agniveer (Office Assistant) for all central districts of Assam.
The Army has made extensive preparations for the rally, with substantial support from the District Administration and Police Department. This recruitment drive aims to enlist candidates who have successfully cleared the initial online common entrance exam.