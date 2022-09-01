Agreements Already Signed To Be With Indian Union: Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said that the negotiating parties involved in the Naga political issue have already signed the Framework Agreement and the Agree Position, meaning they have signed to be with the Indian Union.
However, Rio said that to recognize the unique history of the Nagas and to co-exist with a new relationship of the two entities which was done in the spirit of Framework Agreement and with the spirit that sovereignty lies with the people our movement, should be recognised.
The Nagaland Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Lotha Hoho building at Wokha town today.
He further stated that the present government is sincere and committed to resolve the Naga issue and added that settlement should come at the earliest and if so happen, he said, “We will not obstruct but will pave the way in Naga wisdom and tribal wisdom and resign for the interim government and think in terms of how Nagas should live as a united family and progress with the help of God.”
Stating that Nagaland is a special status state, Rio said, “The special status given to us involving decision according to our Customary Law, we have a recognised tradition and customary law and the guardians of the customary law and traditions of the Nagas and the community is the apex body of the tribal hohos and the Village Council institutional Chairman is the ultimate authority.”
He urged the guardians of our customary law and traditions to know the true meaning of the institution and work accordingly for the welfare of our community.
Wokha district is so fertile and blessed with natural resources, he said and urged the Lotha community to work hard for a progressive society. He also called upon the people to think positively and know how to go exist in peace and harmony with one another for a progressive Naga society. The Chief Minister also stated that there are about 15 schemes directly benefiting the farmers and appealed to the District Administration and concerned departments for monitoring of the schemes and policies so that schemes are properly implemented and to ensure that both Central and State schemes and policies reaches the targeted people.
In regard to the internal differences going on between the LBCA and WTBC, Rio appealed to come to an amicable settlement so that Good sense prevail among the community and for the benefit of the Lotha community.
About the Lotha Hoho building, Rio said way back in 2018 when he came to Wokha to attend the Tokhu Emong festival as special guest, the Lotha Hoho had requested for construction of new tribal council hall, for which he approached the GI and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for the same and today it has become a reality.
He congratulated the Lotha community for the new building and appreciated the good workmanship exhibited by Lotha Hoho led by its Chairman Er.Mhondamo Ovung and all individuals involved in successfully completing the building and said this is the true example of a good leadership shown to the people.
The Chief Minister also expressed his appreciation to the Government of India and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs for sanctioning the amount for construction of the building.
Chief host of the programme, Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland, Yanthungo Patton, during his address thanked the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio for taking keen interest in initiating the construction of the new Lotha Hoho building. He also appreciated the Lotha Hoho team and all involved for the sincerity and dedication shown and successfully completing the building.