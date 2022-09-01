Agreements Already Signed To Be With Indian Union: Neiphiu Rio

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday said that the negotiating parties involved in the Naga political issue have already signed the Framework Agreement and the Agree Position, meaning they have signed to be with the Indian Union.

However, Rio said that to recognize the unique history of the Nagas and to co-exist with a new relationship of the two entities which was done in the spirit of Framework Agreement and with the spirit that sovereignty lies with the people our movement, should be recognised.

The Nagaland Chief Minister was speaking at the inauguration of Lotha Hoho building at Wokha town today.

He further stated that the present government is sincere and committed to resolve the Naga issue and added that settlement should come at the earliest and if so happen, he said, “We will not obstruct but will pave the way in Naga wisdom and tribal wisdom and resign for the interim government and think in terms of how Nagas should live as a united family and progress with the help of God.”

Stating that Nagaland is a special status state, Rio said, “The special status given to us involving decision according to our Customary Law, we have a recognised tradition and customary law and the guardians of the customary law and traditions of the Nagas and the community is the apex body of the tribal hohos and the Village Council institutional Chairman is the ultimate authority.”

He urged the guardians of our customary law and traditions to know the true meaning of the institution and work accordingly for the welfare of our community.

Wokha district is so fertile and blessed with natural resources, he said and urged the Lotha community to work hard for a progressive society. He also called upon the people to think positively and know how to go exist in peace and harmony with one another for a progressive Naga society. The Chief Minister also stated that there are about 15 schemes directly benefiting the farmers and appealed to the District Administration and concerned departments for monitoring of the schemes and policies so that schemes are properly implemented and to ensure that both Central and State schemes and policies reaches the targeted people.