Ahmedabad Doctor Treating Plane Crash Victims Cries - "Are We Not Humans?"

In the aftermath of the tragic Air India AI-171 crash, a fresh humanitarian crisis is unfolding at Ahmedabad’s B.J. Medical College. Several doctors, many of whom are either injured or have loved ones fighting for their lives, have now been asked to vacate their staff quarters, without prior notice or alternative arrangements.

The staff quarters, located adjacent to the boys’ hostel that bore the brunt of the crash, are now being cleared as part of an emergency safety protocol. But the move has left doctors scrambling for shelter. Most are not from Gujarat and have no family support nearby. Many are juggling 24/7 emergency duties while simultaneously trying to pack up their homes—some even caring for their own injured children.

Among them is Dr. Anil, an associate professor at the B.J. Medical College, whose daughter was injured in the crash. His wife, also an associate professor, continues to attend to patients in critical condition. Despite their personal trauma, the couple has remained on duty—until they were suddenly issued an ultimatum to vacate their quarters immediately.

In a deeply emotional moment captured by reporters, Dr. Anil broke down in tears, pleading with authorities for compassion and time.

“We have been asked to evacuate immediately. This is not possible. I request the authorities—please give us at least two to three days. Shifting everything at this moment is not easy. My child is in the hospital, my maid is also admitted. I feel completely helpless. I’m not from Gujarat. My family isn’t here. I was only doing my duty. Nobody is listening to us—are we not humans?” he pleaded.

His voice, choked with emotion, represents the silent suffering of many healthcare workers now caught between duty, grief, and displacement.

As the city struggles to cope with the aftermath of the air crash, the treatment of medical personnel—especially those who have given everything during this emergency—raises serious questions about compassion, planning, and accountability.

While evacuation for safety is necessary, the plea from doctors like Dr. Anil demands more than procedural response - it calls for humanity.

