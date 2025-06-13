Doctors Among AI-171 Crash Victims; ₹50 Lakh Compensation Demanded via SC Plea

In the wake of the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash near Ahmedabad, two doctors have approached the Supreme Court, urging the Central Government to provide an interim compensation of ₹50 lakh to the families of all deceased victims.

The letter petition, filed on Friday by Dr. Saurav Kumar and Dr. Dhruv Chauhan, highlights the urgent need for financial relief and rehabilitation. Among the deceased were several resident doctors from Ahmedabad’s BJ Medical College, further deepening the tragedy’s impact on the medical community.

Filed through Advocate Satyam Singh Rajput, the petition cites constitutional provisions and a landmark 2020 Supreme Court ruling on compensation assessment, arguing that the government is duty-bound to take immediate and concrete remedial action.

Key Demands in the Plea:

₹50 lakh interim compensation to families of all deceased victims.

A High-Level Expert Committee of retired judges, aviation experts, actuaries, and economists to determine final compensation .

Rehabilitation support , including employment opportunities for eligible kin.

A comprehensive investigation into the crash and measures to prevent future aviation disasters.

Tata Group’s Response & DGCA Action

Following the tragedy, Tata Group, which owns Air India, announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹1 crore for each bereaved family. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered enhanced safety inspections on Air India’s Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 Dreamliner fleet, particularly those powered by GEnx engines.

The regulatory body has also directed Air India to initiate immediate maintenance upgrades in coordination with regional DGCA offices.

AI-171 Crash: India’s Second Deadliest Air Disaster

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London Gatwick, crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport on Thursday. Of the 242 passengers and crew onboard, 241 lost their lives. The sole survivor, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, is currently undergoing treatment.

The crash has sparked nationwide outrage and calls for accountability, with legal and aviation experts emphasizing the need for transparent investigations and support for affected families.

